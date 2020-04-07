Edgar Thomas "Tommy" Biven, 80, of Cox's Creek, returned to the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Thelma Pearl Satterly Biven.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Jessie Smith Biven; and two daughters, Kimberly Dawn Nalley and Robin Renee Casey.
The funeral was 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Riverview Baptist Church with burial in Riverview Cemetery.
