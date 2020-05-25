Edith Pearl Hefley, 85, of Louisville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Norton Healthcare in Louisville. She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Chaplin to the late James Robert and Matilda Hellard Milburn. Pearl was a retired waitress for D Nally's Restaurant.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gwen Curtsinger; a son, Hellem Lee Burkhead; two sisters, Gracie and Mattie Jean; and four brothers, Thomas William, Albert Ray, Clyde Jr. and James Luke Milburn.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Hefley; 10 children, James (Sue) Burkhead, of Chaplin, Linda (Bluford) Chesser, of Mount, Washington, Lois (Mike) Hedges of LaGrange, Donnie Burkhead, of Chaplin, Jerry (Tammy) Burkhead, Danny (Anna) Burkhead, Betty (Terry) Preston, all of Louisville, JoAnne (Chris) Curtsinger, of Mount Washington, Shane (Jennifer) Curtsinger, of Kentucky, Krystal (Karl) Curtsinger, of Louisville; four sisters, Katie (Peachy) Dennison, Priscilla Smith and Tammy Davis, all of Louisville, and Betty (Bob) Money, of Indiana; four brothers, Joe (Beverly) Milburn, Lelow (Hazel) Milburn, Talbert Milburn, all of Chaplin, and Tony Beavers, of Taylorsville; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren..
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Pastor Mike Thompson will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home. Those in attendance for services will be required to wear a mask.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 26, 2020