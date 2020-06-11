Edna Mae Conner
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Mae Conner, born Oct. 12, 1953, to Josephine Cowherd and Edward Conner, was called home Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a 1973 graduate of Bardstown High School and a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church. She was a candy striper and a long-time employee of Wendy's.
She was preceded into death by her mother, Josephine Cowherd Conner; her father, Edward Leon Conner; a sister, Mary Lou Conner; a brother, Robert "Boy" Conner; and both sets of grandparents on both sides of the families. 
She is survived by a long-time friend, Lee Graves; a son, Richard Eric Conner, of Bardstown; three daughters, Notasha Lynn "Ballie" (Vonzel) Wells and Christine Evette Conner, both of Bardstown, and Lakyndra Leigh Conner, of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six sisters, Elizabeth Ann Williams, Anna Marie Conner and Joyce Ann Conner, all of Bardstown, Mildred (Lou) Williams, of Lebanon, Betty Jo Webb, of Louisville, and Sarah (Terry) Cotton, of Fairfield; a sister-in-law, Sharon Conner, of Clarksville, Tenn.; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. 
Sorrow may come at night, but joy comes in the morning. Rest in Peace my sister.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral
01:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved