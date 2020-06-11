Edna Mae Conner, born Oct. 12, 1953, to Josephine Cowherd and Edward Conner, was called home Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a 1973 graduate of Bardstown High School and a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church. She was a candy striper and a long-time employee of Wendy's.
She was preceded into death by her mother, Josephine Cowherd Conner; her father, Edward Leon Conner; a sister, Mary Lou Conner; a brother, Robert "Boy" Conner; and both sets of grandparents on both sides of the families.
She is survived by a long-time friend, Lee Graves; a son, Richard Eric Conner, of Bardstown; three daughters, Notasha Lynn "Ballie" (Vonzel) Wells and Christine Evette Conner, both of Bardstown, and Lakyndra Leigh Conner, of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six sisters, Elizabeth Ann Williams, Anna Marie Conner and Joyce Ann Conner, all of Bardstown, Mildred (Lou) Williams, of Lebanon, Betty Jo Webb, of Louisville, and Sarah (Terry) Cotton, of Fairfield; a sister-in-law, Sharon Conner, of Clarksville, Tenn.; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Sorrow may come at night, but joy comes in the morning. Rest in Peace my sister.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded into death by her mother, Josephine Cowherd Conner; her father, Edward Leon Conner; a sister, Mary Lou Conner; a brother, Robert "Boy" Conner; and both sets of grandparents on both sides of the families.
She is survived by a long-time friend, Lee Graves; a son, Richard Eric Conner, of Bardstown; three daughters, Notasha Lynn "Ballie" (Vonzel) Wells and Christine Evette Conner, both of Bardstown, and Lakyndra Leigh Conner, of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six sisters, Elizabeth Ann Williams, Anna Marie Conner and Joyce Ann Conner, all of Bardstown, Mildred (Lou) Williams, of Lebanon, Betty Jo Webb, of Louisville, and Sarah (Terry) Cotton, of Fairfield; a sister-in-law, Sharon Conner, of Clarksville, Tenn.; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Sorrow may come at night, but joy comes in the morning. Rest in Peace my sister.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.