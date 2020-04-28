Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Mae (Jackson) Hardin. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Mae Jackson Hardin, 86, of Seymour, Ind., and formerly of Bardstown, went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020, at Lutheran Community Home in Seymour, Ind. She was born June 1, 1933, in Taylorsville, grew up in Bardstown, and graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1951. She loved music from hymns to old time rock and roll, enjoyed church and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed fishing and flea markets. Edna taught countless people over the years how to love with her example of caring and loving others, especially her children, daughters-in-love, son-in-love, grandkids and great-grandkids. Edna lived in Louisville for many years and resided in Seymour, Ind., the past 10 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hardin; her parents, Arthur Jesse Jackson and Flora Ellen Cox Jackson; two grandchildren, Faith Hardin, and Baby Hardin; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Richard) Hampton, of Seymour, Ind.; two sons, Arthur (Billie) Hardin, of Georgetown, and Timothy (Kathy) Hardin, of Seymour, Ind.; four grandchildren, Robertson (Rebecca) Hampton, Vanessa (Mathew) DuSablon, Jenna (Noah) Freeman and Isaac Hardin; six great-grandchildren, Miles Hampton, Reid Hampton, Sophia DuSablon, Bianca DuSablon, Caroline DuSablon, and Arthur (A.J.) DuSablon; a sister, Margie Zangrilli; two aunts, Geneva Nutgrass and Bonnie Bodine; and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Her services will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Lutheran Community Home Building Fund, or Gideon's International.

is in charge of arrangements. Edna Mae Jackson Hardin, 86, of Seymour, Ind., and formerly of Bardstown, went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020, at Lutheran Community Home in Seymour, Ind. She was born June 1, 1933, in Taylorsville, grew up in Bardstown, and graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1951. She loved music from hymns to old time rock and roll, enjoyed church and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed fishing and flea markets. Edna taught countless people over the years how to love with her example of caring and loving others, especially her children, daughters-in-love, son-in-love, grandkids and great-grandkids. Edna lived in Louisville for many years and resided in Seymour, Ind., the past 10 years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hardin; her parents, Arthur Jesse Jackson and Flora Ellen Cox Jackson; two grandchildren, Faith Hardin, and Baby Hardin; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Richard) Hampton, of Seymour, Ind.; two sons, Arthur (Billie) Hardin, of Georgetown, and Timothy (Kathy) Hardin, of Seymour, Ind.; four grandchildren, Robertson (Rebecca) Hampton, Vanessa (Mathew) DuSablon, Jenna (Noah) Freeman and Isaac Hardin; six great-grandchildren, Miles Hampton, Reid Hampton, Sophia DuSablon, Bianca DuSablon, Caroline DuSablon, and Arthur (A.J.) DuSablon; a sister, Margie Zangrilli; two aunts, Geneva Nutgrass and Bonnie Bodine; and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.Her services will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.Memorial contributions may go to Lutheran Community Home Building Fund, or Gideon's International. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close