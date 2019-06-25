Edna Puckett, 92, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born on April 29, 1927, in Bardstown to the late John Louis and Emily Gardner Vessels Reed Sr. Edna was a former employee of the old Bardstown Sewing Factory, Armour Creamery and Kroger of Bardstown. She was also a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church and attended Sunday school class for more than 50 years. She was a former treasurer, church cemetery board member, and sang in the church choir and the Tree of Life.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, August A. Puckett; a son, Leonard Puckett; three sisters, Elizabeth Reed, Dorothy Janes and Ruby Mae Puckett; five brothers, Phillip Glenn Reed, James Woodrow Reed, Cliford Murel Reed, George William Reed and John Louis Reed.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Phillip) Lindsey, of Bardstown; her son, Paul (Sharon) Puckett, of Louisville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Cox's Creek Baptist Church with Brother Jim Bratcher and Johnny Reinle officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with additional visitation on Wednesday, June 26, at the church from 9 to 11 a.m.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Cox's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 26, 2019