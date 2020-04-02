Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Rose Metcalfe. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Rose Metcalfe, 82, of Culvertown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in New Haven to the late Thomas Ronald and Agnes Boone Bowling. Edna was a former administrator for Colonial House Rest Home, real estate agent and former employee of the Nelson County Property Valuation Office. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Thomas Parish. She loved to dance and sew but took the most pride in raising her six children. Edna loved spending time with her big, loving family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Besides her parents, she was recently preceded by the love of her life for nearly 66 years on Feb. 11, 2020, Harold Metcalfe; a sister, Mary Whittaker; brothers, Tommy Bowling and Ronnie Bowling; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Metcalfe.

She is survived by six children, Linda (Mike) Hall, Keith (Carolyn) Metcalfe, Val (Joey) Downs, Joan (Wes) Huffman, Alan Metcalfe, Tommy (Cheryl) Metcalfe; 14 grandchildren, Stewart Rust, Chris (Lauren) Rust, Sabrina (Tony) Brooks, April Metcalfe, Nicole Rust, Keisha Metcalfe, Lance (Rachel) Blandford, Laura Beth (Jack) Snodgrass, Madison (Marc) Sanger, Leslie Anne (Nathan) Mayes, Brittany Metcalfe, Charlie Metcalfe, Anna Metcalfe, Vince Metcalfe; 13 great-grandchildren; her stepmother, Mary Ball; sisters, Joyce Hill, Karen(Harry) Pelle and Becky (Bob) Wimberg; and brothers, Jess (Sabrina) Bowling and David (Brenda) Bowling.

A private graveside service will be held with burial in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

The family requests contributions be made to St. Thomas Parish or charity of donor's choice.

is in charge of arrangements.



Edna Rose Metcalfe, 82, of Culvertown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in New Haven to the late Thomas Ronald and Agnes Boone Bowling. Edna was a former administrator for Colonial House Rest Home, real estate agent and former employee of the Nelson County Property Valuation Office. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Thomas Parish. She loved to dance and sew but took the most pride in raising her six children. Edna loved spending time with her big, loving family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Besides her parents, she was recently preceded by the love of her life for nearly 66 years on Feb. 11, 2020, Harold Metcalfe; a sister, Mary Whittaker; brothers, Tommy Bowling and Ronnie Bowling; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Metcalfe.She is survived by six children, Linda (Mike) Hall, Keith (Carolyn) Metcalfe, Val (Joey) Downs, Joan (Wes) Huffman, Alan Metcalfe, Tommy (Cheryl) Metcalfe; 14 grandchildren, Stewart Rust, Chris (Lauren) Rust, Sabrina (Tony) Brooks, April Metcalfe, Nicole Rust, Keisha Metcalfe, Lance (Rachel) Blandford, Laura Beth (Jack) Snodgrass, Madison (Marc) Sanger, Leslie Anne (Nathan) Mayes, Brittany Metcalfe, Charlie Metcalfe, Anna Metcalfe, Vince Metcalfe; 13 great-grandchildren; her stepmother, Mary Ball; sisters, Joyce Hill, Karen(Harry) Pelle and Becky (Bob) Wimberg; and brothers, Jess (Sabrina) Bowling and David (Brenda) Bowling.A private graveside service will be held with burial in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.The family requests contributions be made to St. Thomas Parish or charity of donor's choice. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close