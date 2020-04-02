Edna Rose Metcalfe, 82, of Culvertown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in New Haven to the late Thomas Ronald and Agnes Boone Bowling. Edna was a former administrator for Colonial House Rest Home, real estate agent and former employee of the Nelson County Property Valuation Office. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Thomas Parish. She loved to dance and sew but took the most pride in raising her six children. Edna loved spending time with her big, loving family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Besides her parents, she was recently preceded by the love of her life for nearly 66 years on Feb. 11, 2020, Harold Metcalfe; a sister, Mary Whittaker; brothers, Tommy Bowling and Ronnie Bowling; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Metcalfe.
She is survived by six children, Linda (Mike) Hall, Keith (Carolyn) Metcalfe, Val (Joey) Downs, Joan (Wes) Huffman, Alan Metcalfe, Tommy (Cheryl) Metcalfe; 14 grandchildren, Stewart Rust, Chris (Lauren) Rust, Sabrina (Tony) Brooks, April Metcalfe, Nicole Rust, Keisha Metcalfe, Lance (Rachel) Blandford, Laura Beth (Jack) Snodgrass, Madison (Marc) Sanger, Leslie Anne (Nathan) Mayes, Brittany Metcalfe, Charlie Metcalfe, Anna Metcalfe, Vince Metcalfe; 13 great-grandchildren; her stepmother, Mary Ball; sisters, Joyce Hill, Karen(Harry) Pelle and Becky (Bob) Wimberg; and brothers, Jess (Sabrina) Bowling and David (Brenda) Bowling.
A private graveside service will be held with burial in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.
The family requests contributions be made to St. Thomas Parish or charity of donor's choice.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020