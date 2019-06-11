Edna Ruth Hill-Baine, 84, of Bloomfield, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her son's residence in Taylorsville.
She was born April 11, 1935, to the late Ervin and Korean Hilbert Chesser. Edna was a farmer and a nursing home aide.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Herman "Bud" Hill; a son, Marvin Hill; and a sister, Betty Langley.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie Baine; two sons, Herman "Buddy" (Bonnie) Hill and Tony Hill, both of Taylorsville; two stepsons, Elvis Ray Baine, of Taylorsville, and Roy Lynne Baine, of Bloomfield; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Sister Judy Wilson will officiate. Interment will be at Elk Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 12, 2019