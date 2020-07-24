Edward David George "Dave" Bryant, 82, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on Epiphany, Jan. 6, 1938, in Michigan and was raised in Bradenton, Fla.
He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in the aerospace industry, contributing to the success of the Gemini and Apollo space missions. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Knox in 1998.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was active in the community as Little League football and baseball coach, Scout Master, NHHS band dad, volunteer at the food pantry in Bardstown, and handled the senior boxes for Nelson County.
He was also active in the Episcopal and Anglican Churches in Elizabethown. He was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Bardstown, serving as acolyte teacher and Verger.
He flew model airplanes, judged major scale RC plane contests, and had several model railroads. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house as well.
He was preceded in death by two infant children, Danielle Marie and Christopher Leigh; his sister, Betty Williams; and two nephews.
He will be missed and is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane; sons, David (Valerie), Michael (Jennifer), and Darryl, daughter, Debbie (Ernie) White, and "special daughter" Angel; seven grandchildren, Chris, John, Bobby and Michael Meyer, David Bryant, Autumn Bryant (Chris) Blevins and Amber Bryant (Adam) Walker; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life may take place later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Bread for Life Community Food Pantry, 219 E. Muir Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004 or The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.