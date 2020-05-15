Dr. Edward Eugene Hord, 96, of Bardstown, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. He was born on Dec. 28, 1923, in New Albany, Ind., to the late Morris Tobias and Loretta Pauline Melmer Hord. Dr. Hord was a 1953 graduate of the University of Louisville Dental School and was a long time dentist in Bloomfield. He was a World War II veteran, a member of the Bloomfield Lions Club and St. Michael Catholic Church He loved to play golf and was involved in many other civic activities.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Joyce Hord.
Dr. Hord is survived by a son, Mike (Helen) Hord, of Prospect; two daughters, Becky (Bob) Lugenbeal, of Cox's Creek, and Patty Hord, of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica), Bryan, Mark and Allison (Matt); and one great-grandchild, Clarke.
Services for Dr. Hord will be private with burial in Moffett Cemetery in Milton.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Nelson County Community Clinic.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 16, 2020