Edward Lee Potter, 90, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 12, 1930, in St. Louis, and was an avid golfer who enjoyed his Thursday nights at My Old Kentucky Home Country Club, where he was also a member of the Quarterback Club. He graduated from Washington University in 1952, and began working for Lily Tulip in 1956 in Springfield, Mo., as an engineer. While employed with Lily Tulip he had the opportunity to travel and live in various places such as, Toronto, Canada, Red Bank, New Jersey, back to Springfield, Mo.; and finally to settle in Bardstown, in 1974 where he was a plant manager. He was a Coast Guard veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Reba Potter; his wife, Marion Shurig Potter; and a grandson, Philip Ducote Martin.
He is survived by his five children, Stephen Edward Potter, of Alton, Ill., Linda Martin, of Bardstown, Lisa (Jack) Jones, of Bardstown, Jeanne (Mike) Jones, of Bardstown, and David (Mary Anne) Potter, of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Claire (Demarco) Phillips, Erin (Corey) Hall, Adrienne (Casey) Monin, Elise (Ron) Baughman, Anna (Jared) Jones, Catherine Potter and Emmaline Potter; and six great-grandchildren, Mason and Avery Phillips, Lily and Campbell Hall and Carter and Harper Monin.
His funeral will be held privately with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society
. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.