Edwin Denis "Ed" Cissell Jr., 53, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 3, 1966, in Louisville to the late Edwin Denis and Sarah Jane Wise Cissell Sr. Ed was a former employee of Piccola Manufacturing of Shepherdsville and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Jane Sorrell Cissell; two sons, Michael Cissell, of Tennessee, and Brian Cissell, of Bardstown; his daughter, Alicia Cissell, of Bardstown; a brother, Jeffrey (Sherry) Cissell, of Otisco, Ind.; two sisters, Tammy (Phillip) Carrico, of Fredricksburg, and Marina (Paul) Burriss, of Circleville, Ohio.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 15, 2019