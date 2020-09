Or Copy this URL to Share

Elaine McCarron, SCN, 88, (formerly Sister Michael Maria) died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Louisville.

Sister Elaine will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



