Elaine Riley, 67, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 20, 1951, in Bardstown. She was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, and loved her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill N. Mattingly; and a sister, Carolyn Jean Cornish West.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Riley; four children, Aaron (Susan) Riley, Brooke (David) Dadisman, Reece (Crystal) Riley, and Andrew (Ashley) Riley; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her mother, Jean Mattingly; two brothers, Billy (Keri) Mattingly and Anthony (Penny) Mattingly, all of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery. The Rev. Kien Nguyen will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Thursday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to The .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 21, 2019