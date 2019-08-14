Eldon LaVerne Large, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 11, 1947, in Weatherford, Texas, and moved to Kentucky in 1959. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was an electrician for 40 years. He was very much an outdoorsman. He loved to fish, boat, barbecue, and spend time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Eldon Large and Margaret LaVerne Nall Large; and a brother, Monty Wayland Large.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Eldon Large, of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Anne-Marie (Todd) Dossett, of Bardstown, and Sara Jane Riggs, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Roger Kevin (Judy) Large and William Dennis (Diane) Large, both of Elizabethtown; and eight grandchildren, Lilly-Anne, Alex, Claire and Jennah Dossett, Kayden Large, Katie Duke, and Olivia and Maddie Riggs.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Elizabethtown City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 15, 2019