Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM St. Augustine Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Mattingly, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Spring View Hospital. She was born April 9, 1940 in New Hope. She was a former Walmart Department Manager and former cashier at the Loretto Foodland. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Mattingly Sr. (2008); one son, Chuck Mattingly; her mother and father, Joseph Linton "Bunk" and Elizabeth Lillian Newton Mattingly; two sisters, Rose Marie Mattingly and Janet Cissell; and two brothers, Anthony Gerard Mattingly and Francis Gerald "Flood" Mattingly.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Cissell (Scott) and Barbara Lamkin (Joe), both of Raywick and Michelle Mattingly, of Lebanon; three sons, Joe Dave Mattingly (Tammy), of Loretto, Jeff Mattingly (Karen), of Bardstown, and Michael Mattingly (Chrissy), of Versailles; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Sarah Hutchins (Howard), of Loretto, Marlene and Patty Mattingly (Walt Becker), both of New Hope, Norma O'Daniel (Jerry) and Mary Ann Riggs (Jackie), all of Bardstown, Margaret Reece (Mike), of Louisville and Theresa Mullen (John), of Greenville; eight brothers, Joe Mattingly (Rose), Jude Mattingly, Charlie Mattingly (Sheann) and Bill Mattingly (Sabra), all of Bardstown, Bernie Mattingly (Janie) of Loretto, Larry Mattingly (Doris), of Bloomfield, Steve Mattingly (P.J.) and Arthur Mattingly (Carlene), all of New Hope.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 235 South Spalding Ave. in Lebanon. The Rev. Mark Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Nelson County Small Day Training.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Cissell, Christopher Mattingly, Chad Mattingly, Coleman Mattingly, Nick Lamkin, Travis Lamkin and Grant Mattingly.

is in charge of arrangements.



Elizabeth Ann Mattingly, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Spring View Hospital. She was born April 9, 1940 in New Hope. She was a former Walmart Department Manager and former cashier at the Loretto Foodland. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Mattingly Sr. (2008); one son, Chuck Mattingly; her mother and father, Joseph Linton "Bunk" and Elizabeth Lillian Newton Mattingly; two sisters, Rose Marie Mattingly and Janet Cissell; and two brothers, Anthony Gerard Mattingly and Francis Gerald "Flood" Mattingly.Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Cissell (Scott) and Barbara Lamkin (Joe), both of Raywick and Michelle Mattingly, of Lebanon; three sons, Joe Dave Mattingly (Tammy), of Loretto, Jeff Mattingly (Karen), of Bardstown, and Michael Mattingly (Chrissy), of Versailles; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Sarah Hutchins (Howard), of Loretto, Marlene and Patty Mattingly (Walt Becker), both of New Hope, Norma O'Daniel (Jerry) and Mary Ann Riggs (Jackie), all of Bardstown, Margaret Reece (Mike), of Louisville and Theresa Mullen (John), of Greenville; eight brothers, Joe Mattingly (Rose), Jude Mattingly, Charlie Mattingly (Sheann) and Bill Mattingly (Sabra), all of Bardstown, Bernie Mattingly (Janie) of Loretto, Larry Mattingly (Doris), of Bloomfield, Steve Mattingly (P.J.) and Arthur Mattingly (Carlene), all of New Hope.A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 235 South Spalding Ave. in Lebanon. The Rev. Mark Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lebanon National Cemetery.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.Memorials may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Nelson County Small Day Training.Pallbearers are Jeremy Cissell, Christopher Mattingly, Chad Mattingly, Coleman Mattingly, Nick Lamkin, Travis Lamkin and Grant Mattingly. Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close