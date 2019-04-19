Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann (Reynolds) Seaton. View Sign

Elizabeth Ann Reynolds Seaton, 64, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born April 14, 1955, in Taylor County to the late Romey and Phyllis Ann Richerson Reynolds Sr. Ann was a nurse at Central State Hospital and in the NICU at University of Louisville Hospital, as well as Hospice, home health and a travel nurse. She was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church where she founded the Care Core Ministry, was a Girl Scout leader, a therapeutic foster parent for more than 20 years, a Louisville Zoo docent, and volunteered for the Humane Society. Ann's main goal in life was service to others.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Seaton, of Bloomfield, her son, Donald Martin, of Mount Washington; three sisters, Carrie (Ricky) Hahn, of Bloomfield, Elaine (Jim) Mings, of Zelienople, Pa., and Celia Pendleton, of Campbellsville; her brother, Romey (Tina) Reynolds Jr., of Fort Thomas; her grandson, Eli Martin; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family followed Ann's wishes of cremation. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Bloomfield Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Bloomfield Baptist Church Missions Fund or the .

is in charge of arrangements.



119 Fairfield Hill Rd

Bloomfield , KY 40008

(502) 252-8321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 20, 2019

