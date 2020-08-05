1/1
Elizabeth "Liz" Bishop
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Bishop, 90, of Bardstown, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Taylor County, to the late Bettie and Edwin Newcomb.
Liz was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and her church. She was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church where she lovingly taught Sunday School, made many costumes for church programs and started and worked in the church library.
Liz is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Roy "Snow" Bishop.
She is survived by two daughters, Patti (Wade) Epley and Donna Sue Beckmann, of Bardstown; two sons, Russell (Lisa) Bishop, of Olathe, Kan., and Roy Bishop, of Atlanta; grandchildren, Richard Epley, Norman Epley, Elisha Epley Smith, Karey Beckmann Hankins, Loren Bishop Knox, Samantha Bishop, Thomas Bishop and Henry Bishop; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Parkway Baptist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Dr. James Carroll will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Barlow Funeral Home. 
Memorial contributions may go to Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
