Elizabeth Hagan "Paw" Bishop, 100, of Bloomfield, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown. She was born May 28, 1920, in Bloomfield, to the late Nora Elmore Hagan and Joseph Hal Hagan. She was of the Catholic faith and a lifelong resident of Bloomfield where she worked for nearly 40 years as a grocery store clerk/cashier and eventually retired to her farm after the death of her husband, Charles Ray Bishop. She loved being outside working in her flowers and watching the birds as they ate from her bird feeders. She really enjoyed people and made friends easily with most everyone she met. She was affectionately known by most everyone as "Paw," a nickname given to her by her grandchildren, when they were small.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Bishop; her parents, Nora Elmore Hagan and Joseph Hal Hagan; her stepfather, Ernest Francis Hagan; and a brother, Joseph Carroll Hagan.
She is survived by her son, David Ray (Tracy) Bishop; three grandchildren, Chris (Melanie) Bishop, Bailey Rae Bishop and Melissa Darlene Hall; three great-grandchildren, Gracyn Elizabeth Bishop, Gretchen Rose Bishop, and Alicia Brittany Aubrey; three great-great-grandchildren, Landon Bishop, Raelynn Hilbert, and Colton Hardin; sister, Helen Buckman Thomas; four nieces, Nora Dones, Beverly Tillery, Barbara Gray, and Martha Morris; a nephew, Mike Bishop; and three very special nieces, Bonnie Joyce Stevens, Janet Burgin and Dollie Carroll Parks, who came to visit her most every Sunday afternoon at her home in Bloomfield.
Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Michael CCD Program.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Pam Hill, who helped provide excellent care for our Mom, until she moved to the Nursing Home. A special thanks to the Administrator and many of his staff at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown, for their compassion and care that they provided to our Mom during her stay there. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.