Elizabeth "B.J." Davis, 72, of Bowling Green, passed peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Greenview Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was a daughter of the late James Albert and Rose Evelyn Fields Wilmouth. She was a homemaker, a volunteer for the Warren County School System and of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Downs; and a stepson, Michael Davis.

Her survivors include her husband, Larry Davis; a daughter, Tammy Spurgeon (Jimmy); a son, Cody Wayne Davis (Shawna); one stepson, Adrion Davis (Beverly); seven grandchildren, Kayla Faith Spurgeon, Andrea Davis, Lance Davis, Chase Davis, Luna Houchens, Trystan Houchens, Lillian Houchens; three great- grandchildren, Addison, Michael and Matthew Elmore; one sister, Sylvia Butts; one brother, Neil Wilmouth; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cindy Cline and Linda Miller.

The funeral Mass will be noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, and 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the church.

Hardy & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.