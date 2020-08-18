1/1
Elizabeth "Libby" Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Libby" Garcia, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children.
Libby was an avid golfer, who enjoyed reading and watching Dancing with the Stars. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband of 66 years, Adolfo Garcia. Libby was a very generous, kind, and caring person who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Burma Keller; and a great-grandson, Aidan.
Devoted mother to seven children, Wade Maddox, Burma Keller (Vic), Lisa Baskett (Mike), Adolfo Garcia III, Paula Stewart (Tim), Kim Graves (Andy), and Genevra Fields (Chris), 13 grandchildren, Chanon, Kelly, Julie, Heather, Amber, Dustin, AJ, Chad, Shain, Leslie, Devon, Andrew and Megan; 19 great-grandchildren, six great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and acts of kindness during this difficult time and our deepest appreciation to the 5 East Medical staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center for their Compassionate care of our mother.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 22, at William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 Main Street. Bro. Tim Underhill will officiate.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m.-noon with a private service noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home
167 North Main Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502) 549-3308
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved