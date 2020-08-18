Elizabeth "Libby" Garcia, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children.
Libby was an avid golfer, who enjoyed reading and watching Dancing with the Stars. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband of 66 years, Adolfo Garcia. Libby was a very generous, kind, and caring person who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Burma Keller; and a great-grandson, Aidan.
Devoted mother to seven children, Wade Maddox, Burma Keller (Vic), Lisa Baskett (Mike), Adolfo Garcia III, Paula Stewart (Tim), Kim Graves (Andy), and Genevra Fields (Chris), 13 grandchildren, Chanon, Kelly, Julie, Heather, Amber, Dustin, AJ, Chad, Shain, Leslie, Devon, Andrew and Megan; 19 great-grandchildren, six great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and acts of kindness during this difficult time and our deepest appreciation to the 5 East Medical staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center for their Compassionate care of our mother.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 22, at William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 Main Street. Bro. Tim Underhill will officiate.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m.-noon with a private service noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
is in charge of arrangements.