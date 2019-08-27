Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 104 Church Street New Hope , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Inez" Donahue Mattingly, 78, of New Hope, left this world on Aug. 26, 2019, to be reunited with her Heavenly Father.

She was of the Catholic faith and an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in New Hope. She was a retired Nelson County school bus driver with 34 years of service. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Inez was born April 11, 1941, to the late Corinne and Floyd Nalley of New Hope. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Nick Donahue; second husband, Jimmy Mattingly; son, Jeff Donahue; brothers, Paul, Jimmy, and Gerald Nalley; sisters, Marie Nalley, Geraldine Nalley and Jeanette Nalley Rankhorn; grandchildren Zachary and Nicholas Donahue; and great-granddaughter Gracie Royalty.

She is survived by her sons, Tommy Donahue of Bardstown, Eddie (Jodie) Donahue of Harrodsburg, Kenny Donahue of New Haven; daughters Sherri (Brian) Matherly, of Elizabethtown, Jan St. Clair of Bardstown, Laura (Dennis) Evans of Hodgenville, and Pam (Michael) Jones of Paris, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Kelley Donahue; siblings, Lucille (Wayne) Raisor, Lennie (Leola) Nalley, Christine (Tom) Hagan, Dean (Lenore) Nalley, and Georgie O'Bryan; sister-in-law Brenda Nalley and brother-in-law David Rankhorn; 20 grandchildren, Karen Pike, Michael Burton, Emilee and Lacee Donahue, Danielle Royalty, Will and Katie Matherly, Amanda Shanks, Christopher St. Clair, Morgan, Jordan and Erin Donahue, Michael McLaughlin, Heather McLaughlin, Adam Donahue, Allison and Haley Evans, Kristin Wolf, Justin Downs and Joshua Hughes; 14 great-grandchildren, Cora, Cole, Cameron, Mikee, Bailey, Presley, Caleb, Brooklynn, Noah, Aria, Carleigh, Landon, Harmony and Elsie Jo; two great-great grandchildren, Maggie and Tommy; many nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Sheila Stein (Walter) and Joe Mattingly (Pam); stepgrandchildren, Charles, Ashley, Jenny, Julie, Joann, Allison, Jarred, Brandon and Heather.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church St., New Hope. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Ken Fortener and the Rev. Matt Hardesty will concelebrate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are Michael Burton, Michael McLaughlin, Jared Mattingly, Josh Hughes, Adam Donahue and David O'Bryan.

Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is in charge of arrangements

