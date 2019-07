Ella Rose Allen, 94, of Bloomfield, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born Dec. 2, 1924, in Bloomfield. She was a retired teacher for Nelson County School System, a member of Bloomfield Presbyterian Church, and a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of A.D.P. Sorority.She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Talbot Allen Jr.; her parents, Lee Roy and Hallie Crume; and a sister, Emma Brown Crume.She is survived by her three children, Susan Allen Lee, Frank "Bubba" Talbot Allen III and Debbie Allen; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.The funeral will be noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home. Pastor Tom Sparrow will officiate.Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may go to Barktown Rescue. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.