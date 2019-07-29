Ella Rose Allen, 94, of Bloomfield, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born Dec. 2, 1924, in Bloomfield. She was a retired teacher for Nelson County School System, a member of Bloomfield Presbyterian Church, and a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of A.D.P. Sorority.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Talbot Allen Jr.; her parents, Lee Roy and Hallie Crume; and a sister, Emma Brown Crume.
She is survived by her three children, Susan Allen Lee, Frank "Bubba" Talbot Allen III and Debbie Allen; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at Barlow Funeral Home. Pastor Tom Sparrow will officiate.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Barktown Rescue.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 30, 2019