Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elliana's life story with friends and family

Share Elliana's life story with friends and family



Survivors include her parents, Edelin and Brianna Whitehall.

Services, visitation and burial in Penn Run Cemetery will be private.

Friends may view the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, via Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction and Boston Facebook page.

is in charge of arrangements.



Elliana Joann "Ellie Jo" Whitehall, five weeks, of Lebanon Junction, earned her little angel wings Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.Survivors include her parents, Edelin and Brianna Whitehall.Services, visitation and burial in Penn Run Cemetery will be private.Friends may view the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, via Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction and Boston Facebook page. Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store