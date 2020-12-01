1/
Elliana Joann "Ellie Jo" Whitehall
Elliana Joann "Ellie Jo" Whitehall, five weeks, of Lebanon Junction, earned her little angel wings Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include her parents, Edelin and Brianna Whitehall.
Services, visitation and burial in Penn Run Cemetery will be private.
Friends may view the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, via Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction and Boston Facebook page.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
11:00 AM
Friends may view the service via Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction and Boston Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
