Elliott Preston Houser, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 8, 1931, in Kingston, N.Y. and was a master machinist for International Harvester. He retired from International Harvester April 1, 1986. He was a past Post Commander of VFW Post 5710 in Shepherdsville, a member of American Legion, and a member of Bardstown Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Emma Houser; his wife, Nancy Houser; two sons, Roy Houser and Elliott "Rusty" Preston Houser Jr.; and a sister, Lois Hauge.
He is survived by his wife, Margretta Dean Perry Dalton Houser; four daughters, Linda (Leonard) Tarrence, of Cox's Creek, Diana (Ron) Pennington, of Bardstown, Ginny (Lance Mooney) Jamison, of Columbia, S.C., and Sally Grice, of Aiken, S.C.; two sons, Neil (Bonnie) Houser, of Hollywood, S.C., and Jim (Christine) Houser, of Adam's Run, S.C.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cornelius (Kathy) Houser, of Houston, Texas.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pastor Lisa Griffith-Tierney will officiate.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 23, 2020