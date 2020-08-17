Elva Wigginton, 100, departed this life for her eternal life on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the home of Tom and Jenny Wigginton, of Bloomfield. She was a native of Kanosh, Utah, the third child of Urvey and Orson Flynn Hutchinson born on Oct. 3, 1919. Elva had seven brothers and sisters which she loved dearly. They all preceded her in death, but many of their children came for an early 100th birthday celebration last summer.
She was also preceded in death by her faithful, loving husband, Roy Lee Wigginton, who was past president of Muir, Wilson & Muir Bank in Bloomfield.
Elva enjoyed people and was always active in her community such as the Nelson County Homemakers, the Womens' Guild and the Tobacco Festival. She was a 4-H Club leader and Scout den mother. She held many different positions in the Bloomfield PTA - one being president for several years. She was a faithful Christian raised and baptized in the Latter Day Saints Church. But wanting to be active in the church where she lived she became a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church where she helped in Bible School and was in the WMU and Quilters Group which raised money for missions.
Elva was a devoted wife, mother and friend. What a talented, creative seamstress. She made suits, coats, party dresses and a wedding dress for Helen and Mary Lee. What a hard worker she was often working late into the night, canning, cooking, sewing or some other project.
Survivors are her children, Mary Lee (Steve) Pennington, of Prospect, Thomas Flynn (Jenny) Wigginton, of Bloomfield, and Helen Joy (Mike) O'Melia, of Huntington, Mass.; nine grandchildren, Melinda Lee (Tom) Voitus, Julie Ann (Dan) Zelinski, Roy Lee Wiggington II, Ann Snider (Cole) Steber, Detra Shea Yocum, Leslie (Jeremy) Goff, Megan Lee O'Melia, Monica O'Melia and Gerald Flynn O'Melia; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Bloomfield Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of flowers or contributions to Bloomfield Baptist Church, Maple Grove Cemetery or Hospice of Nelson County. Houghlin Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.