Emma Hardin, 94, of Bardstown, passed away Monday September 30, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Bullitt County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and May Alcorn; a son, Jessie Dean Hardin; and a great-granddaughter, Brittany St. Clair.
She is survived by her four children, Bobby Lee (Walene) Hardin, of Cox's Creek, Dorothy Hardin, of Bardstown, Donald Hardin and Bernie (Sue) Hardin, both of Cox's Creek; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be noon Friday, Oct. 4, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Pastor Smitty Browning will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 1, 2019