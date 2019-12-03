Emma Neal "Tennie" Chowning, 92, of Bloomfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her niece's home. She was born Dec. 16, 1926, in Nelson County. She was a farmer, a member of Greens Chapel Methodist Church, an avid woodworker and a special aunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Snider and Effie Chowning; seven brothers and sisters, Charles, Scott, Betsy Gaddie, Millie Hagan, Bill, Pete and Bob Chowning; two nephews and a niece, Bobby Chowning, Carolyn Brown, and Darrell Hagan.
She is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, Joyce Best, Kathy Tapp, David Gaddie, Betty Chowning, Linda Royalty, Pauline Kincaid, Charlotte Chowning, Barbara Conway, D.L. Chowning, Joe Ann Goode, Peggy Robinson, Jerry Hagan, Pat Disponett, Marty Hagan, Charley Hagan, and Mikey Hagan; several great-nieces and -nephews and many great-great-nieces and -nephews.
The funeral was 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Big Spring Cemetery. Bro. Charlie Blevins officiated.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 4, 2019