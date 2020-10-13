1/
Ernest Gray
Ernest Gray, 91, of Boston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.
He was a committed Christian and a member of the Christian Church since he was 11 years old. He served in a leadership capacity as a deacon, elder, and Sunday School superintendent. He was currently a member of Nelson Christian Church in Bardstown. He served as an elder at First Christian Church in Elizabethtown and was active in the "Young at Heart," a senior citizens organization. He volunteered as the bus driver for several years. Along with his other responsibilities, he served for six years on the Board of Directors of the White Mills Christian Service Camp, which awarded him the certification "Volunteer Worker of the Year Award."
Mr. Gray was a retired supervisor from the International Harvester Company in the agricultural division for 30 years. His leadership led to numerous awards. In his retirement, he worked the farm he loved with an emphasis on producing beef cattle for the market. As a graduate of the Bell Shaw Institute of professional locksmiths, he spent a lot of time at that trade.
He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Boston Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter before becoming a certified State of Kentucky Firefighter Chaplain. He was a member of the Masonic Dunavan Lodge #292 in Boston, the Scottish Rites and Nelson County Planning and Zoning.
He was married to Marcella Moore for 60 years before her death in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ernie; a granddaughter, Lauren; a brother, George Gray; and a sister, Stella Hall.
He is survived by three daughters, Donna Norman (Scott), Gina High (Ronnie), and Gayan Hutchinson (Robbie); a brother, F. Delbert Gray; a sister, Beulah Bunch; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral and burial will be private.
A drive-thru visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Southeast Christian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Nelson Christian Church.
Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Southeast Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
October 13, 2020
Ernie Gray was a dear friend and such a fine man. When we did some renovation in the sanctuary at Nelson Christian, we had to remove "Ernie's" pew. I met him at the door that Sunday and warned him that his usual seat was gone. He just flashed that million dollar smile of his and said, "Well, I'll just find somewhere else to sit!" Always so positive, always so kind. I love Ernie and will miss him so much!
Mark Jones
Friend
