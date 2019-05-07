Ernest Schulze, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Durban, So. Africa, and was a retired electronic technician.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Estelle Schulze, of Bardstown; a daughter, Elize Marx, of Boise, Idaho; a son, Steven (Linda) Schulze, of Clayton, Calif.; two grandchildren, Dylan Marx and Aiden Marx; and a sister, Carla (Barry) Greyling, of Bardstown.
A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Barlow Funeral Home. The Rev. Karl Lusk will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 8, 2019