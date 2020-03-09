Ernie Lee Gritton, 69, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 23, 1950, in Nelson County. He was a police officer for the Nelson County Police Department, a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church and the Whiskey City Cruisers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomie and Margie Hahn Gritton; a brother, Paul Gritton; and a niece, Trina Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Gritton, of Cox's Creek; a daughter, Tomi Gritton Stone (Jimmy Dale); two stepsons, Doug Wells (Michelle), of Jonesville, and A. Wells (Andrea), of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Kamryn Stone and Kaden Stone; six stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Gritton, of Bardstown, and Billy Joe Gritton, of Cox's Creek; two sisters, Barbara Nutt, of Bardstown, and Pat Stamper, of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Pastor Jim Bratcher will officiate.
Visitation will be3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, and 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 10, 2020