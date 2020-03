Ernie Lee Gritton, 69, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 23, 1950, in Nelson County. He was a police officer for the Nelson County Police Department, a member of Cox's Creek Baptist Church and the Whiskey City Cruisers.He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomie and Margie Hahn Gritton; a brother, Paul Gritton; and a niece, Trina Adams.He is survived by his wife, Gayle Gritton, of Cox's Creek; a daughter, Tomi Gritton Stone (Jimmy Dale); two stepsons, Doug Wells (Michelle), of Jonesville, and A. Wells (Andrea), of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Kamryn Stone and Kaden Stone; six stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Gritton, of Bardstown, and Billy Joe Gritton, of Cox's Creek; two sisters, Barbara Nutt, of Bardstown, and Pat Stamper, of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Pastor Jim Bratcher will officiate.Visitation will be3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, and 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Barlow Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.