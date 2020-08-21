1/1
Evan Hall
1989 - 2020
Evan Hall, 31, of Knox, Ind., passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 15, 1989, in Bardstown. He was an employee at Integrity Trade Service, loved fishing and working on his cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Hall; his grandfather, Joseph "Joe" Polin Evans; his grandmother, Mary Ann Clark; and his great-grandparents, Theresa and Polin Evans and Hubert and Mildred Breeden.
He is survived by his mother, Penny (Jerry) Morris, of Knox, Ind.; his father, John (Vickie) Hall, of Bardstown; a brother, B.J. (Christy) Hall, of Bardstown; a niece, Abbi; a nephew, Tyler; his maternal grandmother, Peggy Borland, of Cox's Creek; his stepgrandmother, Shelia Evans, of Cox's Creek; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral is noon Friday, Aug. 21, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Summers officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till Noon Friday, August 21, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to his funeral expenses.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
