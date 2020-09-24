Evelyn Rice, 90, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville. She was born on Dec. 23, 1929, in Stoney Fork, Ky., to the late Jack and Bessie Lawson Helton. She enjoyed all things related to nature, birds and flowers. She loved to entertain friends and family in her home. Everyone left with a gift from her. Evelyn was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Besides her , she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne F. Rice, a son, Gary W. Rice; a grandson, David Rice; 2 brothers, Farmer Helton and Bennett Helton.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Douglas (Rita) Rice and Vickie (Jack) Burke, both of Bardstown, Randy (Angela), of Lawrenceburg, Nancy Puckett (Frank Cline), of Bloomfield; one sister, Tishie Asher, of Middlesboro; one brother, Gervous Helton, of Ventura, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Glenn Rice, Chad Rice, Jason Rice, Jennifer Pageau, Ashley Rice, Jessica Rice, Brian Puckett and Meghan Puckett; eight great-grandchildren; and special friends Katie Thomas and Chip Spalding.
The funeral and visitation were private with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
The family request that contributions go to Baptist Health Foundation, Palliative Care, 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207-9897. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
was in charge of arrangements.