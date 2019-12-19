Flora Wathen Hobbs, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. She was born on Feb. 20, 1936, in Springfield to the late Joseph Leo and Helen Rose Clements Wathen. Flora was a former employee for Bird and Son, Our Lady of Lourdes, Auto-Mark and was a self-employed seamstress. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Nazareth.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Leo "Sonny" Wathen Jr., Donnie Wathen, Robert Gerard Wathen, Harold Wathen, Jim Wathen, Bill Wathen, Mike Wathen and a sister, Carolyn Ballard.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Cindy) Hobbs and Timothy Hobbs, both of Culvertown; two daughters, Julie (Phil) Carter, of Bloomfield, and Jackie (Glenn) White, of Bardstown; one brother, Tom Wathen, of Bardstown; three sisters, Lois (Bobby) Ballard and Martha Bickett, both of Bardstown, and Margaret (Joe) Deviney, of Florida; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Thomas Church Hall with the Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant. Cremation will follow the service and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, with evening prayers and additional visitation on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Contributions have been requested to Sisters of Charity Missions or .
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 20, 2019