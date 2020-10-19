1/1
Flora (Sizemore) Renfro
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flora Sizemore Renfro, 76, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born in Manchester, on Sept. 17, 1944, to the late Caleb and Virgie Asher Sizemore. She was a former employee at Texas Instruments in Versailles, a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, and a long-time resident of Versailles where she raised her children.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Shelby Hatfield; and a brother, Bige Sizemore.
Survivors include her daughters, Tina (Jimmy) White, of Bloomfield, Deana Cunningham, of Frankfort, sisters, Juanita (Danny) Toler, of Versailles, Evelyn (Ray) Scalf, of Ohio, grandchildren, Caleb White, Carrie (Brandon) Willard and Aleah Cunningham, Katie Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Elijah Bryan, Bella Willard, Rosie Willard, Gracie Willard, and soon to be, Gabriel Willard.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Clark Legacy Center on Versailles Road. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pastor Bobby Lakes will officiate.
Visitation will be prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved