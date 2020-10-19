Flora Sizemore Renfro, 76, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born in Manchester, on Sept. 17, 1944, to the late Caleb and Virgie Asher Sizemore. She was a former employee at Texas Instruments in Versailles, a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, and a long-time resident of Versailles where she raised her children.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Shelby Hatfield; and a brother, Bige Sizemore.

Survivors include her daughters, Tina (Jimmy) White, of Bloomfield, Deana Cunningham, of Frankfort, sisters, Juanita (Danny) Toler, of Versailles, Evelyn (Ray) Scalf, of Ohio, grandchildren, Caleb White, Carrie (Brandon) Willard and Aleah Cunningham, Katie Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Elijah Bryan, Bella Willard, Rosie Willard, Gracie Willard, and soon to be, Gabriel Willard.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Clark Legacy Center on Versailles Road. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pastor Bobby Lakes will officiate.

Visitation will be prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements.





