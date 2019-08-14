Frances Lee Hardison, 91, passed on from this world Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a long but courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Frances was born Aug. 25, 1927, to Windell and Lela Leathers, of Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Wesley Hardison; her son, Michael Hardison; and her sister, Dorothy Leathers.
She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Hardison, of Cantonsville, Md., two sisters, Josephine Benson, of Murray, and Betty Upshaw, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; two brothers, Sturgeon Leathers, of Bardstown, and Rudolph Leathers, of Bloomfield; her daughter-in-law, Grace Hardison; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Hardison and Ashley Herhuth; one great-grandchild, Moira Herhuth; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bardstown Baptist Church, 101 W. Brashear Ave.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 15, 2019