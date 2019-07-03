|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
William R. Rust Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Frances Marie Donahue Culver, 74, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her residence in Boston surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Nelson County to the late John Ernest and Mary Goldie Clark Donhue.
She was a nursing assistant at Colonial Health & Rehab, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 46 years, Lee Roy "Chickie " Culver Sr.; her parents, two brothers, J.E. Donahue and Joseph Howard Donahue; and three sisters, Anna Kathleen Porter, Mary Julia Ballard and Martha Jo Donahue.
She is survived by two sons, Lee Roy Culver Jr., and Ed Marchano, of Los Angeles, and Jacob Dale Culver, of Boston; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Mizutani, of Bardstown, and Pamela Joy Culver, of Oakridge, Tenn., three brothers, James Robert (Marie) Donahue, of Lexington, Francis Gerald (Louise) Donahue, of Bardstown, and Thomas Calvin Donahue, of Bardstown; three sisters, Mary Hammond, of Louisville, Mary Myrtle Clark, of New Hope, and Mary Pauline Jackson, of Louisville; and two grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday July 3, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bardstown, with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating, burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown. A prayer service will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with Deacon Sam officiating.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday July 2, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main Street, and will continue Wednesday, July 3, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 4, 2019
