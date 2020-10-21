1/1
Francis Bernard Ballard
1931 - 2020
Francis Bernard Ballard, 89, of Holy Cross, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born March 8, 1931, in Holy Cross. He was a retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery with 45 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lucy Ballard (2018); his father and mother, John and Lillie Newton Ballard; five brothers, Joseph, Philip, Gus, Bro. Joseph "Earl" C.S.C. and James Ballard; and three sisters, Gertrude Thompson, Iola Osborne and Pauline Yates Lyle.
Survivors include five sons, Bobby "Booger" Ballard, of Holy Cross, Wayne Ballard (Tammy), of Deatsville, Greg and David Ballard, both of Bardstown, and Joe "Junior" Ballard (Phillis), of Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Melanie Coulter, Kurtis Ballard, Jade Lujan, Brooklyn Ballard and Ryan Ballard; three great-grandchildren, Austin Lyvers, Annabelle Coulter and Haiden Ballard; two sisters, Bertille Mattingly and Helen Cecil, both of Louisville; one brother, Leo Ballard (Betty), of Holy Cross.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are Mikie Cecil, Tommy Cecil, Gary Ballard, Roger Ballard, Scott Ballard and Joey Mattingly.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
1 entry
October 21, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
