Francis Clarene Byard, 71 of Brooks, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort. She was born April 18, 1949, in Louisville. She was a homemaker, a full Cherokee Indian and a Baptist by faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Nathaniel Byard; her fiancé, Jim Bob Downing; one son, William Thomas Byard; two infant great grandchildren, Alex Losey and Isaac Lewis; her parents, Jack and Beulah Huddleston Baxter; one sister, Shirley Cape; three brothers, Jessie, Marvin and David Baxter.
Survivors include two daughters, Charlene Sims, of Lexington, and Frances Ann Nelson, of New Haven; three sons, Clifford Jewel Pervis and Gary Wayne Baxter, both of Louisville, and Sam Lee Byard (Melissa), of Franklin County, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Meagan Losey, Maverick Losey, Cody Losey, Wade Byard, William Byard, Julie O'Bryan, Jeffrey Cecil, William Byard, Thomas William Ray Manz, Salena Lynn Nelson and Gavin Byard; four great- grandchildren, Jaeden Losey, Stella Manz, Mason Lewis and Nevaeh Byard.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Vine Hill Cemetery in Clermont.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may go toward funeral expenses.
Pallbearers are Thomas William Ray Manz, Cody Losey, Jody O'Bryan, Jeffrey Cecil, Sam Byard, Shane St. Clair and Wade Byard.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.
Services will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Mattingly Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.