1/1
Francis Clarene Byard
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Clarene Byard, 71 of Brooks, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort. She was born April 18, 1949, in Louisville. She was a homemaker, a full Cherokee Indian and a Baptist by faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Nathaniel Byard; her fiancé, Jim Bob Downing; one son, William Thomas Byard; two infant great grandchildren, Alex Losey and Isaac Lewis; her parents, Jack and Beulah Huddleston Baxter; one sister, Shirley Cape; three brothers, Jessie, Marvin and David Baxter.
Survivors include two daughters, Charlene Sims, of Lexington, and Frances Ann Nelson, of New Haven; three sons, Clifford Jewel Pervis and Gary Wayne Baxter, both of Louisville, and Sam Lee Byard (Melissa), of Franklin County, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Meagan Losey, Maverick Losey, Cody Losey, Wade Byard, William Byard, Julie O'Bryan, Jeffrey Cecil, William Byard, Thomas William Ray Manz, Salena Lynn Nelson and Gavin Byard; four great- grandchildren, Jaeden Losey, Stella Manz, Mason Lewis and Nevaeh Byard.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Vine Hill Cemetery in Clermont.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may go toward funeral expenses.
Pallbearers are Thomas William Ray Manz, Cody Losey, Jody O'Bryan, Jeffrey Cecil, Sam Byard, Shane St. Clair and Wade Byard.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.
Services will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 5, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
October 5, 2020
I love you and you will always missed mom , love charlene sims
Charlene Sims
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved