Francis Cody Hagan
1992 - 2020
Francis Cody Hagan, 28, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cox's Creek. He was born March 6, 1992, in Elizabethtown to Lana Mattingly and Francis Hagan. He was a 2010 graduate of Nelson County High School, was an employee of American Fuji Seal and was of the Catholic faith. Cody loved cars and was a kind, generous and loving friend.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Louis Mattingly, Joseph Albert and Mary Imelda Hagan.
He is survived by his fiancé, Natalie Hurst, of Bardstown, his mother and stepfather, Lana and Tim Reynolds, of Bardstown; his father and stepmother, Francis and Mary Hagan, of New Haven; two sisters, Kaitlyn Mattingly, of Bardstown, and Erika Feilder, of Rome, Ga.; one stepsister, Meagan Reynolds, of Louisville; his maternal grandmother, Martha Mattingly, of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
