Francis Estel Elmore, 81, of Fern Creek, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Lawrence and Mary Crozier Cecil Elmore.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa A. Davies, of Louisville; and one son, Francis "Frankie" Elmore Jr., of Jeffersonville, Ind.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. Deacon Joe Dant will preside. Burial will follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Arnold Downs.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 26, 2020