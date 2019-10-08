Francis Garland Cecil, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Noel and Octavia Young Cecil. Survivors include his daughter, Joann Sims, of Loretto; and two sons, Joseph Michael Cecil and Thomas Francis Cecil, both of Bardstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, with prayers at 7 p.m. with Deacon Sam Filiatreau. Additional visitation will be Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 9, 2019