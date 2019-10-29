Francis Garland Lydian, 84, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Alice Elizabeth Robinson Lydian.
He is survived by three daughters, Mary Diane Mudd, of Louisville, Melinda Lydian, of Cincinnati, and Larissa Linton Carter, of Lexington.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Monica Catholic Church. The Rev. Tom Clark will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, with an American Legion Post No. 167 service at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 30, 2019