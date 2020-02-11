Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Harold Metcalfe. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Harold Metcalfe, 84, Culvertown, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Culvertown. He served in the Army Reserves. He was the Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator from 1979-1997, a charter member of Nelson County Recreation Board, a member of the Nelson County School Board and Immaculate Conception Catholic School. He was a member of the board of directors at Flaget Memorial Hospital and was founding member of Culvertown Ball Park and Rolling Fork Fire Department.

He had deep faith and spent many hours with the brothers at the monastery. He was happiest when his large family gathered at his house to celebrate just being together. His beautiful smile and generous hugs will be missed by so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ballard and Leona Bryan Metcalfe; a sister, Norma Lou Ball Ballard; a brother, Thurman Metcalfe; and a great- granddaughter, Alyssa Metcalfe.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Edna Rose Bowling Metcalfe; six children, Linda (Mike) Hall, Keith (Carolyn) Metcalfe, Val (Joey) Downs, Joan (Wes) Huffman, Alan Metcalfe and Tommy (Cheryl) Metcalfe; 14 grandchildren, Stewart Rust, Chris (Lauren) Rust, Sabrina (Tony) Brooks, April Metcalfe, Nicole Rust, Keisha Metcalfe, Lance (Rachel) Blanford, Laura Beth (Jack) Snodgrass, Madison (Marc) Sanger, Leslie Anne (Nathan) Mayes, Brittany Metcalfe, Charlie Metcalfe, Anna Metcalfe, Vince Metcalfe; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Verna Greenwell, and a brother, Kenneth Metcalfe.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Thomas Parish in St. Teresa Hall with the Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with evening prayers and Friday, Feb. 14, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas Parish or charity of donor's choice.

