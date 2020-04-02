Francis James Ballard, 80, of Holy Cross, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Spring View Hospital. He was born June 21, 1939, in Holy Cross. He was a retired employee of the old Cissell Manufacturing Company in Louisville with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Smith Ballard; his father and mother, John and Lillie Newton Ballard; his brothers, Joseph, Philip, Gus, Bro. Joseph "Earl" C.S.C., and infant Leo Ballard; and his sisters, Gertrude Thompson, Iola Osborne, Pauline Yates Lyle and infant Mary Jean Ballard.
Survivors include three sons, Scott Ballard (Ruth Ann) and John Ballard (Stephanie), both of New Hope, and Neil Ballard, of Manton; one daughter, Karen Nalley (Donnie), of Loretto; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leo Ballard (Betty) and Bernard Ballard, both of Holy Cross; two sisters, Bertille Mattingly and Helen Cecil, both of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private funeral was 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto. Deacon Donald Coulter presided. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Robbie Lyvers, Kenny Corbett, Patrick Nalley, Brandon Ballard, Dallas Hamilton and Cameron Nalley.
Memorials may go to , 301 East Main Street, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202-1077.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020