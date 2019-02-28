Frank Jackson, 81, of Cox's Creek, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna Stump Jackson.
Survivors include two children, Ina Cummings and Charlie Blake.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the funeral home.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 1, 2019