Frank Sympson Hammond, 80, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born on March 24, 1940, in Louisville to the late J.W. and Bulamae Sympson Hammond of Bardstown, where Frank grew up. Frank was a graduate of Bardstown High School, class of 1958 (National Merit Scholar, letterman in track, football, and basketball).

He attended Tulane University and Western Kentucky University where he received his bachelor's degree in political science. He was deeply involved in theater at WKU, and he earned a varsity letter in track and field as a hurdler. He then earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky and passed the Kentucky Bar Examination. Soon after, he began work in public administration, taught medical law and ethics, and worked in national, state, and local politics. He was also involved in public health administration and served for a time as the president of the southern branch of the American Public Health Association.

He was an avid UK basketball fan and a season ticket holder from 1976-2017, attending almost every single game over those 40 seasons, until his health would no longer allow him to. Through all of this, he maintained a love of the theater, and was a lauded performer throughout the rest of his life. He was in the first season of the Stephen Foster Story in 1959 and stayed five out of the first six seasons. He played many parts over the years and also worked in the office. Since 2014, his son Wesley has been in the Stephen Foster Story each summer, and Frank attended nearly every single performance.

He is survived by his son, Wesley Frank Sympson Hammond, of Lebanon; a brother, John (Joan) Hammond, of San Diego; and several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews; as well as many beloved cousins and close friends.

Due to the health and public safety directives, the family chose cremation and will have a celebration of life at a later date.

