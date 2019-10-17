Frank T. McWhorter, 69, of Bardstown, formerly of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1950, in Lebanon, and enjoyed cutting hair, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estill and Mary Ellen McWhorter; a son, Frank Porter; brothers, Joseph McWhorter and Louis McWhorter; and fiancée Earline Jarmon.
He is survived by her three children, Josh Jarmon, April Jarmon and Fredrick Roads; a granddaughter, Myleigh Yocum; seven siblings, Mary Idella Washington, Elizabeth Adams, Christine McWhorter, Prudie Boykins, Gloria Broughton, Claude McWhorter and William McWhorter; and a loving niece, Mary Mitchell.
The family has chosen cremation.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 18, 2019