Frank William Hood, 80, of Chaplin, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 10, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Charlie and Sueanna Trent Hood. Frank was the owner of Hood & Sons Construction, was a U.S. Army veteran, was a member of Chaplin Christian Church and loved to rabbit hunt.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brad Hood; and his brother, Woodie Hood.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Hood; two daughters, Shannon (Tony Redmon) Prather and Julie Shouse, both of Chaplin; two sons, Stevie (Stacie Richard) Hood, of Chaplin and Chad (Karen) Hood, of Willisburg; and his sister, Marie (Donald) Hood, of Willisburg; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. The Rev. Ronnie Hupp will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 10, 2020