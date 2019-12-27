Fred Francis, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his winter home in Pembroke Pines, Fla. He was born May 15, 1939, in Byesville, Ohio. He was a graduate of Morehead State University, and started his coaching career at Murray State University, then St. Joe Prep, Eastern Kentucky University, and finished his coaching career at Tennessee Tech University. He then returned to Kentucky to become a small business owner and also work for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. He is a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Catron Francis; a daughter, Jeanine Rae Francis; and his mother, Jennie Francis Nowak.
He is survived by his two sons, Anthony (Bethel) Francis and Tim (Ann Marie) Francis; a daughter, Michelle (Michael Phipps) Francis; seven grandchildren, Jeannie, Michael, Maddie, Caroline, Gabe, Samantha, and Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Emily.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be Sunday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 28, 2019