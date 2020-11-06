1/1
Freddie Allen Bunch
1940 - 2020
Freddie Allen Bunch, 80, of Bloomfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born July 22, 1940, in Nelson County to the late Marvin and Edna Armstrong Bunch. Freddie was a retired employee of General Electric, was a veteran of the C Battery 138th Artillery that served in Vietnam and was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid UK fan.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Breeden Bunch; his daughter, Vonda Donoho, of Chaplin; his brother, Larry Bunch, of Bradenton, Fla.; two grandchildren, Lindsey (Michael) Tinnell and Kelsey (Jake) LeMaster; and three great-grandchildren, Regan Tinnell, Chase LeMaster and Olivia LeMaster; and a great-grandchild due in May.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bloomfield Baptist Church. Bro. Leland Parks, Bro. Richard Carwile and Bro. Gary Chesser will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the church.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
